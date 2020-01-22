Global  

Chinese Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang handed eight-year doping ban

Deutsche Welle Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
One of China's biggest sports stars, reigning Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, will miss the Tokyo Games after receiving an eight-year doping ban. The 28-year-old immediately said he will appeal against the decision.
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test,
The Age Also reported by •ReutersNews24CBC.caFrance 24

Swimming authorities worked to protect Sun Yang from ban

GENEVA (AP) — International swimming authorities worked to protect three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang from being banned from the sport in a doping case,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24

