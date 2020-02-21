Global  

Packed house sees Victoria overcome All Stars

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
It was all for a good cause as the Victorians stormed home to defeat the All-Stars in the Bushfire Relief match at Marvel Stadium
AFL Bushfire Relief state of origin match | Victoria v All Stars at Marvel Stadium

AFL state of origin footy is back. To raise money for bushfire relief, Victoria clashes with All Stars at Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
Sydney Morning Herald


