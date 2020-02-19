Marilyn - Not PC & I curse when people PISS ME OFF U.S. asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighboring countries https://t.co/mQk3vTvgxJ 3 minutes ago greeen U.S. Asks Its Military in Saudi Arabia to Avoid Crowded Venues as Coronavirus Spreads in Neighboring Countries - https://t.co/O68zjHTQ7Y 5 minutes ago StormBreaker RT @Rover829: Reuters: US ASKS ITS MILITARY IN SAUDI ARABIA TO AVOID CROWDED VENUES AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES - US EM… 20 minutes ago Devdiscourse US asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighbouring countries https://t.co/OMm862GwYY 1 hour ago Vincent Lee Reuters: US ASKS ITS MILITARY IN SAUDI ARABIA TO AVOID CROWDED VENUES AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRI… https://t.co/TixMtjvxeL 1 hour ago