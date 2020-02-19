Global  

U.S. asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighboring countries

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The United States asked its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues including malls and cinemas as coronavirus was reported spreading in neighboring countries, according to a document from the U.S. embassy seen by Reuters on Friday.
