Harry Potter producer predicts show will smash Phantom of the Opera record Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As it celebrates its first anniversary, the producers of the theatrical smash Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are settling in for a much longer run. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources THE SECRET GARDEN movie - Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters THE SECRET GARDEN Movie - UK Trailer - From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington - Plot synopsis: THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx - Genius, The Little Stranger),.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:12Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this