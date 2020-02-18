Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harry Potter producer predicts show will smash Phantom of the Opera record

Harry Potter producer predicts show will smash Phantom of the Opera record

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As it celebrates its first anniversary, the producers of the theatrical smash Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are settling in for a much longer run.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

THE SECRET GARDEN movie - Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters [Video]THE SECRET GARDEN movie - Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

THE SECRET GARDEN Movie - UK Trailer - From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington - Plot synopsis: THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx - Genius, The Little Stranger),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.