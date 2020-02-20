Italy-Spain pairings headline Europa League draw

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Italy-Spain pairings headlined the Europa League draw on Friday. Three-time champion Inter Milan was drawn to play Getafe, and record five-time champion Sevilla will face Roma. Inter could be forced to play the first leg on March 12 in an empty San Siro Stadium because the city has been engulfed […] 👓 View full article

