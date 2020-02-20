Italy-Spain pairings headline Europa League draw

Friday, 28 February 2020 () NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Italy-Spain pairings headlined the Europa League draw on Friday. Three-time champion Inter Milan was drawn to play Getafe, and record five-time champion Sevilla will face Roma. Inter could be forced to play the first leg on March 12 in an empty San Siro Stadium because the city has been engulfed […]
Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw. The Gunners...