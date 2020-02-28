Global  

'Cobra' first look: Chiyaan Vikram takes 7 different avatars to stun fans

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Chiyaan Vikram is known to experiment with his looks and he did so again with 'Cobra'
Cobra: Vikram stuns fans with his first look

Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with director Ajay Gananmuthu for his next film, and the movie was announced during Christmas 2019.
IndiaTimes

Cobra first look: Vikram is a shapeshifter


Indian Express


Vikramvinith5

Kumar Vinith RT @igtamil: Chiyaan Vikram mesmerises in multiple getups - 'Cobra' first look is here #CobraFirstLook #ChiyaanVikram @AjayGnanamuthu @Lali… 43 seconds ago

theni_kesavan2

தேனி கேசவன் `CVF RT @pinkvilla: Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram's seven intriguing looks have left the fans amazed; Check it out - https://t.co/AEIzvBc7Va… 1 minute ago

SundaraPandiCVF

SUNDARAPANDICHIYAN RT @VikramFansWorld: #ChiyaanVikram's #Cobra First look Poster & Flex Celebration's By Nellai & Tenkasi Chiyaan Vikram Fans & Welfare Assoc… 2 minutes ago

KasiKasipandi

kïñg kãsï😎 RT @ANN_Newsable: The terrific first look of #Tamil actor #Vikram's new movie Cobra has been released #CobraFirstLook #CobraFirstLookUpdat… 3 minutes ago

b4umedianews

oscar prasad Chiyaan Vikram 's COBRA FIRST LOOK Permalink: https://t.co/0UrgEfPKPj https://t.co/8hqbmeLr9d 4 minutes ago

bramma_sundar

Sri Bramma SundarSBS RT @DHFV_Off: Just With The First Look @AjayGnanamuthu Tells Us That, It's Not Going To Be The Usual Chiyaan's Movie. Stunning Multi Looks… 4 minutes ago

