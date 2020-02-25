Kuwait confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45, a Health Ministry official said, reporting no death. Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews •Belfast Telegraph
Thailand recorded two new cases of coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak to countries from Italy to Iran sparked concerns about a pandemic, with the number... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
greeen Romania Says Confirms Two More Cases of Coronavirus - https://t.co/HwGpLidgJc 13 minutes ago
barlaventoexp Romania says confirms two more cases of coronavirus https://t.co/oQMi3AYNiT 14 minutes ago
news Romania says confirms two more cases of coronavirus https://t.co/Mzc1ULHxUj 17 minutes ago
BSMG and FLFO Romania says confirms two more cases of coronavirus https://t.co/Be2uNKdfxZ https://t.co/pzFnpfFBzl 46 minutes ago