Romania says confirms two more cases of coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Romania confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases to three since Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Nelu Tataru.
News video: More coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside: WHO

More coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside: WHO 01:51

 More new coronavirus cases are being reported outside China than inside it, with Italy and Iran in particular seeing their outbreaks spread to nearby countries. Lucy Fielder reports.

600 new cases reported [Video]600 new cases reported

There were 600 new cases of the coronavirus reported overnight and the governor of California is concerned about the lack of testing kits.

2 More Marylanders Being Tested For Coronavirus COVID-19 [Video]2 More Marylanders Being Tested For Coronavirus COVID-19

Gov. Larry Hogan announced during a news conference that two more Marylanders are being tested for possible coronavirus.

Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected

Kuwait confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45, a Health Ministry official said, reporting no death.
Reuters

Global cases top 80,000, 2 more in Thailand: Virus update

Thailand recorded two new cases of coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak to countries from Italy to Iran sparked concerns about a pandemic, with the number...
Bangkok Post

