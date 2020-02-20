Global  

British man dies from coronavirus in Japan

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
British man who had been on board cruise ship has died from coronavirus, Japan Health Ministry says
News video: British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus 00:39

 A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the country's coast, to have died.

Coronavirus: British passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship land back in UK (FURTHER FOOTAGE) [Video]Coronavirus: British passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship land back in UK (FURTHER FOOTAGE)

Dozens of people who spent two weeks isolated on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan returned to the UK today (February 22nd). Thirty-two British and European nationals took off from Haneda..

Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK [Video]Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has landed back in the UK. The plane, which also carried British government and medical..

British man infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the...
Coronavirus: British couple diagnosed in Japan say they are happy with treatment

A British couple diagnosed with coronavirus in Japan have said they are “in the best place” as they posted pictures from their hospital beds.
