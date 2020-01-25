Dems joust with Pompeo at hearing, the 1st since impeachment

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the Trump administration’s response to the spreading coronavirus and faced contentious questions from Democrats about an airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful general. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee expressed frustration that the panel was afforded only two hours to question Pompeo, who until Friday […]
