Media Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down the President,’ Mulvaney Claims

NYTimes.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The acting White House chief of staff plays down the risks of the virus and criticizes the media for not covering Mr. Trump’s son Barron, something Melania Trump has asked it not to do.
News video: Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus 01:09

 President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible.".

Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak [Video]Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak

President Donald Trump has been trying to deal with the coronavirus effects and he’s been outspoken about it on Twitter. According to health experts from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

South Korean COVID-19 infections linked to secretive religious cult [Video]South Korean COVID-19 infections linked to secretive religious cult

Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread undetected.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:19Published


