Hockey Hall of Fame adds stick used by emergency goalie David Ayres LIVE

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Emergency Goaltender David Ayres has his goalie stick entered into a display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.  
News video: David Ayres cranks the siren to rally Carolina crowd

David Ayres cranks the siren to rally Carolina crowd 00:31

 Undefeated Hurricanes goalie and 42-year-old folk hero David Ayres is honored in Carolina, and cranks the siren before the Canes' matchup with the Stars

MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons [Video]MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

Conservative and Liberal MPs paid tribute to Canadian emergency backup goalie David Ayres, who led the Caroline Hurricanes to victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:29Published

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs [Video]Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:10Published


Ayres enjoys new fame after earning win as emergency goalie

Ayres enjoys new fame after earning win as emergency goalieDavid Ayres is still adjusting to new-found stardom after winning a game as the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes
FOX Sports

Emergency goalie David Ayres all smiles in Carolina after beating Maple Leafs

Emergency backup goaltender David Ayres is loving the limelight after helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada,...
CBC.ca

CJCboi

Cheryl Campbell RT @CBCAlerts: LIVE: David Ayres’s game stick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The former Zamboni driver became a sensation when he b… 17 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame adds stick used by emergency goalie David Ayres LIVE https://t.co/QXRfTc5L93 https://t.co/V1zxM9Fn3G 27 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Hockey Hall of Fame adds stick used by emergency goalie David Ayres LIVE: Emergency Goaltender D… https://t.co/4IETic74e0 43 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Hockey Hall of Fame adds stick used by emergency goalie David Ayres LIVE https://t.co/y2jClq76uA 48 minutes ago

