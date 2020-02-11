Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > .com > Report Identifies the Most Dangerous Mobile App Store on the Internet

Report Identifies the Most Dangerous Mobile App Store on the Internet

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Report Identifies the Most Dangerous Mobile App Store on the Internet9Game.com, a portal for downloading free Android games, was the mobile app store hosting the most malicious apps in 2019. From a report: 9Game ranked number one on the list...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Play Store removes 600 apps over mobile ad fraud [Video]Google Play Store removes 600 apps over mobile ad fraud

Google Play Store removes 600 apps over mobile ad fraud

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses [Video]MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses

A local non-profit has launched a new mobile app to spotlight black owned businesses in Milwaukee. "MKE Black" features 250 businesses in the city all in one place.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blacklisted apps in the Google Play store decrease by 76 percent

Despite a surge in app usage, with consumers downloading over 200 billion apps and spending more than $120 billion in app stores worldwide in 2019, Google's new...
betanews

Quibi shares some clues about how its app might work

Quibi shares some clues about how its app might workImage: Quibi Quibi’s apps are now available for preorder on the App Store and Play Store, and they give a look at how the mobile streaming app might...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.