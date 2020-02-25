Coronavirus: Wall Street joins global sell-off in worst week since 2008 crisis
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Equities have shed a tenth of their value this week in a rout that extended into Friday, with investors rushing to havens on mounting concerns the coronavirus outbreak will stunt the world economy and deal a heavy blow to corporate profits. US stocks opened 3.1 per cent lower before the three main indices – the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite – subsequently eased their losses to 2.5 per cent. The drop followed a fresh bout of selling for European and Asian equities in the final trading day of the week. MSCI’s Asia Pacific index dropped 2.6 per cent, while the Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 both dropped by 4 per cent. The Iseq was down 2.3 per cent. “Whereas,...
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The stock market had it's worst week in more than a decade, plunging more than 3,500 points, due to fears of the financial impact of the coronavirus. Devin Fehely has more on the economic outlook amid..