Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Turkey > Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU

Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EUATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey have begun heading for the country’s land and sea borders with Greece, buoyed by Turkish officials’ statements indicating they will not be hindered from crossing the frontier to head into Europe. The move comes a day after a deadly Syrian airstrike that killed more than 30 Turkish troops in Idlib, Syria, where Turkey has been engaged since 2016. WHO ARE THE REFUGEES OR MIGRANTS IN TURKEY? Turkey currently hosts about 3.6 million Syrian refugees. In 2016, it agreed with the European Union to step up efforts to halt the flow of hundreds of thousands of refugees who headed from its shores into Greece in 2015, in return for funds...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses 01:51

 The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by allowing the tide of migrants and refugees to cross its border into Europe once more. Matthew...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area [Video]Several dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake kills nine people in Turkey and leaves dozens wounded, according to Turkey's health minister.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates [Video]UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates

Turkey's president to phone Russian counterpart as fighting in Syria threatens nearly one million trapped civilians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sri Lankan Refugees: Another Memorable Judgement – OpEd

By Prof. V. Suryanarayan* India has not ratified the 1951 UN Convention on the Status of Refugees nor the 1967 Protocol. Nor has India enacted so far a...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

EvdoxiaL

Evdoxia Lymperi RT @dgatopoulos: After months of threats, Turkey moves ahead with its warning to send refugees to EU. #Greece By @ElenaBec https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

PtrZed

Zed ⚡ RT @PeterZeihan: Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU - ABC News https://t.co/EN87TbV3qP 24 minutes ago

cher1511

Ann Carriage Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/37rggtluPU 56 minutes ago

putchjmor

flying horseman Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/kU9jcBH8ql # Why should these parasites thi… https://t.co/256eCMHKHj 1 hour ago

putchjmor

flying horseman Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/kU9jcBH8ql # Military must use absolute liv… https://t.co/8O3Hp7DUVp 1 hour ago

Giannista

J. G. Tyrakis RT @BrunoTersago: Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/NsEqa9MoEl 1 hour ago

BrunoTersago

Bruno Tersago Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/NsEqa9MoEl 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU https://t.co/w5HXUvnoGp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.