Turkey moves ahead with its threats to send refugees to EU

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey have begun heading for the country’s land and sea borders with Greece, buoyed by Turkish officials’ statements indicating they will not be hindered from crossing the frontier to head into Europe. The move comes a day after a deadly Syrian airstrike that killed more than 30 Turkish troops in Idlib , Syria, where Turkey has been engaged since 2016. WHO ARE THE REFUGEES OR MIGRANTS IN TURKEY? Turkey currently hosts about 3.6 million Syrian refugees. In 2016, it agreed with the European Union to step up efforts to halt the flow of hundreds of thousands of refugees who headed from its shores into Greece in 2015, in return for funds... 👓 View full article

