Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence - Cas
Friday, 28 February 2020 () China's triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Cas.","content":"China's triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) on Friday.The...
