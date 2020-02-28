Global  

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence - Cas

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence - CasChina's triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Cas.","content":"China's triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) on Friday.The...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 Years [Video]Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 Years

Sun told Chinese state media the eight-year ban is unfair and that he plans to appeal the ruling to Switzerland&apos;s supreme court.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping [Video]China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

Sun Yang banned for eight years

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:38Published


Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test,
The Age Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersCBS NewsCBC.caFOX Sports

Sport24.co.za | Bans, rows and records: the colourful life of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

Sun Yang's world and Olympic titles have long been overshadowed by controversy, and the Chinese swimmer's career could now be over.
News24


