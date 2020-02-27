Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jimmy Lai > Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly chargesHong Kong: Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups. Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and has been a target of criticism for mainland Chinese media, was picked up by police at his house, Cable TV and TVB News reported. Apple Daily, one of the publications under media company Next Digital in which Lai is non-executive chairman,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man [Video]Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man

Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:53Published

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison [Video]China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested on illegal assembly charges

Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of...
Reuters

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy march

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a high profile critic of Beijing, was arrested Friday for taking part in last year’s pro-democracy protests that rocked the...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FRHK20

FRHK👊😷☔ RT @FortuneMagazine: Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai, known for championing pro-democracy movement https://t.co/mgUWERzOgS 2 minutes ago

Cat831101

Cat 😷 RT @joshrogin: Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai https://t.co/sRtHKA92xX @HongKongFP 2 minutes ago

nanaxanne

nanaxanne RT @CPJAsia: Hong Kong police should stop harassing pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai and release him immediately. https://t.co/w4wMQBw… 3 minutes ago

HK_yellowpepe

PEPE THE FROG RT @HongKongFP: Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai and Labour Party vice-chair Lee Cheuk-yan https://t.co/Wyz… 3 minutes ago

slash1992_

1959 RT @aaronMCN: Current Labour Party chair Steven Kwok Wing-kin confirmed Lee Cheuk-yan’s arrest in relation to a rally that happened on Augu… 4 minutes ago

Starlig69904533

Starlight🏳️‍🌈 @Reuters Hong Kong has become a police state. Police arrest pro-democracy activist even w/o concrete evidence See h… https://t.co/DxpqTZdo3c 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.