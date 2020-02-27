Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Hong Kong: Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups. Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and has been a target of criticism for mainland Chinese media, was picked up by police at his house, Cable TV and TVB News reported. Apple Daily, one of the publications under media company Next Digital in which Lai is non-executive chairman,...
