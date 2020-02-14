Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

(AP) — President SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall, a U.S. judge in Seattle ruled Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have said the administration can begin diverting billions of dollars in military spending to the wall, and work has been done on some sections. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case... 👓 View full article

