Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Judge: Military funds for Washington state can't go to wall

Judge: Military funds for Washington state can't go to wall

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Judge: Military funds for Washington state can't go to wallSEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall, a U.S. judge in Seattle ruled Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have said the administration can begin diverting billions of dollars in military spending to the wall, and work has been done on some sections. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge who grilled Centre, State & police on Delhi violence transferred | Oneindia News

Judge who grilled Centre, State & police on Delhi violence transferred | Oneindia News 01:42

 The Delhi HC judge who grilled the Centre, State and Delhi police for their failure in de-escalating tensions in Delhi which led to straight 4 days of violence has now been transferred. Delhi HC judge Justice Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana HC. Union law minister RS Prasad...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street to Washington: Do Something [Video]Wall Street to Washington: Do Something

What began as concern over how the coronavirus will impact earnings has become a game of chicken between Wall Street and Washington. The bets are on Wall Street.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:13Published

Trump Taking Billion From Navy To Build Wall [Video]Trump Taking Billion From Navy To Build Wall

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood The Trump administration is again raiding Pentagon funds in order to defy Congress and pay for the construction of a border wall..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall

SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall, a...
Seattle Times

Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction

The Trump administration can now tap $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a federal appeals court ruled…
ABA Journal


Tweets about this

GrimKeeper_

Grim Keeper RT @Militarydotcom: Judge: Military Funds for Washington State Can't Go to Border Wall https://t.co/zEbY5KDvY7 6 minutes ago

Cgb36179769

Cgb RT @MplsMe: Judge: Trump cannot divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wal… 21 minutes ago

pvvult

P V ❤️🇺🇸TRUMP❤️🇺🇸 RT @GA_peach3102: DemonRats will stop at nothing to get Trump and keep the BOARDER OPEN🤬 Despite recent court ruling in January, a Jimmy C… 25 minutes ago

ImpeachedE

ImpeachedNotExonerated RT @TheDemCoalition: BOOM: Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his r… 26 minutes ago

thecolumbian

The Columbian Judge: Military funds for #Washington state can’t go to wall https://t.co/8sAHONruKe https://t.co/keMOCe0Ce0 33 minutes ago

kegill

⚡️Kathy E Gill A federal judge today reversed and permanently blocked Trump Administration from divert $89 million in congressiona… https://t.co/SQXGBxoWF1 46 minutes ago

JustMeJohnnyV

RiceCzech RT @mason4922: Judge: Military funds for Washington state can't go to wall https://t.co/sdvZ9M1pBj via @SFGate 1 hour ago

tasteofaz

Deplorable AZDreamer Despite Recent Court Rulings Jimmy Carter Judge Rules Trump Can't Use Washington State's Military Funds for Border… https://t.co/yf0VKLvSuM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.