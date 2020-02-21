Global  

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in universe since Big Bang

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe, originating from a super-massive black hole. The blast, they said, is the biggest explosion seen in the universe since the Big Bang. The explosion reportedly released five times more energy than the previous record holder....
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Astronomers Have Detected Biggest Explosion In Universe's History

Astronomers Have Detected Biggest Explosion In Universe's History 00:40

 Astronomers have detected the biggest explosion in the universe since the Big Bang.

Space time ripples may have clues to universe creation [Video]Space time ripples may have clues to universe creation

Scientists may have figured out why matter outnumbers antimatter in our universe.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:02Published

Scientists say they may figure out why the universe exists [Video]Scientists say they may figure out why the universe exists

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA — Scientists may have figured out why matter outnumbers antimatter in our universe. According to the researchers, had the two substances been created in equal amounts, they..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe

Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe. Scientists reported Thursday that the blast came from a super-massive black hole in a...
CBC.ca

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Perth, Australia (SPX) Feb 28, 2020 Scientists studying a distant galaxy cluster have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the Universe since the Big...
Space Daily

iMariamG

Would it help! RT @SkyNews: The biggest explosion in the universe since the Big Bang has been discovered by astronomers https://t.co/oH3Rb8houx 2 minutes ago

moonshinejug

hugh bridgeford Astronomers detect biggest explosion since Big Bang - DW (English) https://t.co/4ZobaidJX5 via @GoogleNews https://t.co/0Y3978pOl7 2 minutes ago

Mezomedomezo1

Mezomedomezo RT @livemint: Astronomers detect biggest ever cosmic explosion since Big Bang https://t.co/3Z0j2bB5ub https://t.co/oIU2Fi14lz 6 minutes ago

bertrecords

David π Rasamoto Another ordinary day in Astronomy news--- https://t.co/di6PPqhtUR: Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the his… https://t.co/GHyZJHcuHP 10 minutes ago

Timothy1611

❌Timothy Hendrickson ⭐⭐⭐ Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe https://t.co/OzAHaY23Nf via @getongab 12 minutes ago

RajaSin84102989

Raja Singh The blast is the biggest since the universe began. It occurred at the center of a galaxy cluster some 390 million l… https://t.co/amODDcxGiP 17 minutes ago

UdeIgiri

IGIRI UDE RT @SkyNews: The biggest explosion in the universe since the Big Bang has been discovered by astronomers https://t.co/OKJnrCbemZ 21 minutes ago

