St. Louis officer gets 7 years in Russian roulette shooting

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis police officer accused of accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Nathaniel Hendren, 30, had been scheduled to go to trial March 23 on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal […]
