Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala will be sidelined 2-to-3 months with a broken bone in his right leg. The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League match. Montreal said Friday he fractured his right fibula and will […] 👓 View full article

