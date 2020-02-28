Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land

Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Native American tribe that had been granted sovereign land to build a casino in Massachusetts. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday upheld a lower court decision declaring the federal government had not been authorized to take land into trust for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Remain in Mexico" policy blocked by appeals court 01:31

 A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting [Video]US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to overturn a lower court ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and wrongful death against Scottsdale police.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting [Video]US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to overturn a lower court ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and wrongful death against Scottsdale police.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court sends Arizona cross-border shooting case of José Antonio Elena Rodriguez back to appeals court

The Supreme Court has sent back an Arizona cross-border shooting case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for reconsideration.  
USATODAY.com

Court blocks ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy on part of US border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In the latest twist for a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court said it is halting a policy next week to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.