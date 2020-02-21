Global  

World Health Organisation lifts coronavirus alert level, investigates positive test on pet dog

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The WHO says it is working with authorities in Hong Kong to understand how a pet dog tested positive for coronavirus, after upgrading the global risk of the COVID-19 outbreak from "high" to "very high".
World Health Organisation: Coronavirus has pandemic potential

World Health Organisation: Coronavirus has pandemic potential

 The World Health Organisation's director-general says that Covid-19 has the potential to become a pandemic and has called on countries to get prepared for inevitable infections. With Brazil on Wednesday confirming Latin America’s first case, the virus has reached every continent but Antarctica.

