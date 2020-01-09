Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

euronews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris 00:54

 A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers [Video]Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:10Published

Protesters take over Gare du Nord station in Paris [Video]Protesters take over Gare du Nord station in Paris

Chaotic scenes of violence were seen across France on Thursday (January 9) as strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement reform entered their 36th day. Footage filmed in Paris showed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paris train station: Huge fire erupts at Gare de Lyon as area evacuated

Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to tackle a huge blaze in the city's centre, French police have confirmed.
Independent

Fire breaks out near Gare De Lyon station, causing evacuations

A huge fire broke out on Friday in the heart of Paris. Clouds of black smoke filled the sky near the historic Gare De Lyon train station. It was evacuated as...
CBS News


Tweets about this

bcnn1

BCNN1 Huge Fire Breaks Out Near Gare De Lyon Train Station in Paris https://t.co/mf3X6RiNPs https://t.co/hXhQ6vXO6W 2 hours ago

drWilda

Wilda V. Heard Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris https://t.co/zhFwvkI80q via @nbcnews 2 hours ago

truck2047

TADEUSZ KOWALEWSKI RT @panos941: 🤔Come to France and experience the vibrancy of diversity... >PARIS — A major train station in the center of Paris was evacuat… 2 hours ago

JoeSkurzewski

Joe Skurzewski 🎥 RT @JoeSkurz_KMOT: NEW: Fire, apparently set by protesters, breaks out near the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. https://t.co/iHBCTSWAyv 2 hours ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris https://t.co/ZwSWDpLlfW 2 hours ago

Conserv44303699

Conservative Crypto RT @DailyMirror: French police arrest 23 after fire amid protests near Paris Gare de Lyon station https://t.co/AybpAQIuCH https://t.co/CFsY… 2 hours ago

dgswilson

Doug Wilson RT @Ruptly: BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in #Paris 3 hours ago

lregey

Linda Regey Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris https://t.co/PNLHmtiZYM via @nbcnews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.