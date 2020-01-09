BCNN1 Huge Fire Breaks Out Near Gare De Lyon Train Station in Paris https://t.co/mf3X6RiNPs https://t.co/hXhQ6vXO6W 2 hours ago

Wilda V. Heard Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris https://t.co/zhFwvkI80q via @nbcnews 2 hours ago

TADEUSZ KOWALEWSKI RT @panos941: 🤔Come to France and experience the vibrancy of diversity... >PARIS — A major train station in the center of Paris was evacuat… 2 hours ago

Joe Skurzewski 🎥 RT @JoeSkurz_KMOT: NEW: Fire, apparently set by protesters, breaks out near the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. https://t.co/iHBCTSWAyv 2 hours ago

wtfiscrackin Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris https://t.co/ZwSWDpLlfW 2 hours ago

Conservative Crypto RT @DailyMirror: French police arrest 23 after fire amid protests near Paris Gare de Lyon station https://t.co/AybpAQIuCH https://t.co/CFsY… 2 hours ago

Doug Wilson RT @Ruptly: BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in #Paris 3 hours ago