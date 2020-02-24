Global  

Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, according to a newspaper report. The Los Angeles Times reported that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on […]
 Kobe signed the yearbook, along with his number 24, which he wore during his time at Bala Cynwyd Middle and during part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

