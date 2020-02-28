Global  

LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University student and fraternity brother was charged Thursday with breaking into the college’s under-construction football stadium and riding a four-wheeler around inside. Clayton Fleetwood, of New Jersey, is accused of entering Tiger stadium late at night on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, according to university police. Investigators […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Student joyrides on ATV damage LSU field

A 19-year-old LSU student is accused of breaking into the football stadium on two different nights and both times taking a Kawasaki MULE ATV parked inside and...
ESPN

LSU student facing charges after damaging Tiger Stadium field with ATV

The resulting damage to the field was the only loss the stadium staff have had to deal with since 2018
CBS Sports

