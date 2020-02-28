BFD USN LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field (from @AP) https://t.co/4edhiaZCdu 2 hours ago Ashley Milligan RT @AP_Oddities: Geaux rider! A Louisiana State University student and fraternity brother was charged with breaking into the college's unde… 12 hours ago Siva Kodali LSU student charged with riding ATV on football stadium field https://t.co/sr7iUHXLLm 17 hours ago WGNO A Louisiana State University fraternity brother has been charged with breaking into the college's under-constructio… https://t.co/QbHmHY21hM 20 hours ago PulpNews Crime LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field - Feb 28 @ 5:25 PM ET https://t.co/hUPGi6hsbB 1 day ago NOLA 411 LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field under construction [ Local Stories] https://t.co/XR0rGUqIsH #NOLA Local Stories, WDSU 1 day ago WBIR Channel 10 LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field https://t.co/jzPoo8jG5v 1 day ago Amanda Nicole, MBA🌻 RT @wdsu: LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field under construction https://t.co/DZ0xcoweWi 1 day ago