U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco, California on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts.
 Dealing a significant blow to a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through the U.S. immigration courts.

