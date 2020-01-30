Global  

Paris station evacuated after protest against Congolese singer sparks fire

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after people started fires nearby in protest against a planned concert by a singer from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News video: Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris 00:54

 A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.

A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

PARIS — A violent clash between police and firefighters broke out in the streets of Paris on Tuesday, during a protest over working conditions and pay. French police attempted to control the..

Fire breaks out at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station during protests over Congelese singer

Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to...
France 24

Gare de Lyon in Paris evacuated after fire outside station

Police evacuated Paris's Gare de Lyon station after protesters started a fire to try to disrupt a concert by a Congolese singer.
SBS Also reported by •Zee NewsNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleReutersCTV NewsIndependentBelfast Telegraph

