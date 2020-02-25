Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

Friday, 28 February 2020 () MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa. While a second test is still pending on that case, he said, “We […]
Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city.
The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning in China, it has spread to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Breed said the city is "taking the necessary steps to protect San...
Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the... Reuters Also reported by •NaturalNews.com •CBS News •Seattle Times