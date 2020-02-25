Global  

Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa. While a second test is still pending on that case, he said, “We […]
