Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final

Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Petra Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title. Kvitova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in two hours and will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kvitova overcomes tenacious Barty to set up Sabalenka final in Doha

Czech Petra Kvitova edged a seesaw battle with Australian world number one Ash Barty 6-4 2-6 6-4 at the Qatar Open on Friday to set up a title clash against...
Reuters

Sport24.co.za | Kvitova beats Barty to set up Doha final with Sabalenka

Petra Kvitova battled past world number one Ashleigh Barty to set up a Qatar Open final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
News24


Tweets about this

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines MSNBC-Sports-Tennis: Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.