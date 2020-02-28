Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Petra Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title. Kvitova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in two hours and will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, […]


