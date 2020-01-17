Global  

US, Taliban set peace signing for America’s longest war

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s longest war may finally be nearing an end. The United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal Saturday after a conflict that outlasted two U.S. commanders in chief and is now led by a third eager to fulfill a campaign promise […]
News video: After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News 10:57

 India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long conflict between the US-led forces and the Taliban fighters. What does this mean for India and will...

