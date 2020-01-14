America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy ‘Superstore’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Superstore” is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she’s departing the NBC sitcom after its current season. Ferrera plays the manager of a big box store in the show, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series […]

