America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy ‘Superstore’

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Superstore” is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she’s departing the NBC sitcom after its current season. Ferrera plays the manager of a big box store in the show, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series […]
News video: America Ferrera Will Leave 'Superstore' At End Of Season

America Ferrera Will Leave 'Superstore' At End Of Season 00:35

 NBC's hit comedy "Superstore" will march on without its super star, America Ferrera.

