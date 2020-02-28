Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA

Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA

euronews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Donnamusgrove1

Donna Musgrove #VetsResistSupportSquadron RT @rhonda_harbison: @ProfJSCarberry @TheRoot https://t.co/20Yy51bqS9 Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination ... ht… 3 minutes ago

Maxiesid

Maxies ID @josecanyousee @RinaRay56644337 So, a 'sanders linked group' did something they would love to blame on Bernie. Are… https://t.co/YrIzOLesT2 6 minutes ago

HeliaTropist

Boudicca Rising RT @HowardA_Esq: Bernie's PAC "Our Revolution" forced an African American consultant to sign an NDA barring her from discussing the racism… 19 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA https://t.co/I6l9nD8tFp https://t.co/kCM2N4zP75 20 minutes ago

jgirando

Jan Girando RT @VaughnHillyard: Confirming @AP report that a former ally of Bernie Sanders signed a NDA with Sanders-founded political organization.… 20 minutes ago

YahooNews

Yahoo News Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA https://t.co/I6l9nD8tFp https://t.co/kCM2N4zP75 24 minutes ago

jasonkendziera

Jason Kendziera @shaunking Thoughts? Or will you just ignore it... https://t.co/tdi1JDlyB0 1 hour ago

linsinchintar

Tara Linsichin RT @raybae689: Bernie Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA https://t.co/lVW9IjCI8P https://t.co/Karnl6uCFN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.