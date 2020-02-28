Global  

Federal court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The "Remain in Mexico" policy took effect in January 2019 in San Diego. Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back since the policy began.
News video: Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court

Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court 01:10

 Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling regarding the program on Friday. The Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program required migrants to stay in Mexico until their immigration hearing in the U.S. Formerly called the Migrant...

'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court [Video]'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court [Video]'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published


US court reverses Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The rule requiring asylum seekers to wait in the Mexico is likely to head to the US Supreme Court.
BBC News

US court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The ruling deals the Trump administration a major setback, even if it proves temporary.
Al Jazeera

