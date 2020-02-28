Global  

The Papers: 'War on virus' with emergency laws

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The front pages continue to be dominated by the impact of the coronavirus on the UK.
Newspaper headlines: 'War on virus' with emergency laws and 'battle' plan

BBC News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'to rush in emergency laws' bypassing health and safety measures to limit virus impact

Downing Street said to be weighing limiting spread of virus against keeping economy alive
Independent


