Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn doesn't have to testify after court dismisses lawsuit

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The federal appeals court ruled 2-1 that the former White House counsel does not have to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony 01:23

 A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. Freddie Joyner has more

Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case [Video]Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case

An appeals court has ruled against the House Judiciary in a subpoena case.

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback [Video]GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth. But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors. Shuttered operations and supply..

US appeals court side with Trump in fight over lawyer’s testimony

Decision over subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn is a setback for House Democrats
FT.com Also reported by •Reuters•FOXNews.com•Mediaite•SeattlePI.com

Federal Court Rules Former White House Counsel Does Not Have to Testify Before House


RIA Nov.

