Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'It was always about clean sport': Horton weighs in on Sun doping ban

'It was always about clean sport': Horton weighs in on Sun doping ban

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mack Horton says his stance was never about individuals but the sport as a whole after being vindicated by Sun Yang's eight-year ban.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

'It was always going to be a statement': Mack Horton weighs in on Sun Yang's eight-year ban

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.
SBS

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang says will appeal CAS ruling to uphold ban - Xinhua

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang said he will "definitely" appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that handed him an eight-year ban for missing an...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IngridHarrison

Ingrid Harrison “Regardless of the outcome it was always going to be a statement to the world & my stance has always been about cle… https://t.co/xJOTi8rkAr 1 hour ago

Tho_thund64

Thomas霹雳福 RT @SBSNews: As China's top swimmer Sun Yang was handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation, his Australian rival who once called h… 1 hour ago

charlie_suds

Charlie Suds RT @charlie_suds: “My stance has always been for clean sport. It is not and never will be about individuals or nations.” - Mack Horton @spo… 2 hours ago

gregjamesbarton

Greg Barton RT @smh: 'It was always about clean sport': Mack Horton weighs in on Sun doping ban | @smhsport https://t.co/lzpMhENYLH https://t.co/wiVB53… 2 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald 'It was always about clean sport': Mack Horton weighs in on Sun doping ban | @smhsport https://t.co/lzpMhENYLH https://t.co/wiVB53c9te 2 hours ago

kbworrier

KeyBoard Worrier “My stance has always been for clean #sport. It is not, and never will be about individuals or nations. Today's out… https://t.co/ueNZbssVGK 2 hours ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @australian: As China’s top swimmer Sun Yang was handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation, his Australian rival who once calle… 2 hours ago

australian

The Australian As China’s top swimmer Sun Yang was handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation, his Australian rival who on… https://t.co/Zl9eRbx5zk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.