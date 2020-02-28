Global  

Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be intel chief

euronews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be intel chief
President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence 00:15

 Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

​President Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe for the position last year, but Ratcliffe withdrew amid criticisms of his qualifications.

Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

Donald Trump's decision to pick John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence comes six months after Ratcliffe withdrew his bid for the job.
USATODAY.com

Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post

President Trump on Friday said he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).
FOXNews.com

