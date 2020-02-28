Global  

Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump's decision to pick John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence comes six months after Ratcliffe withdrew his bid for the job.
News video: Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role

Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role 00:31

 President Trump says he'll nominate John Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again [Video]Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again

​President Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe for the position last year, but Ratcliffe withdrew amid criticisms of his qualifications.

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence [Video]President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Will Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe As Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump tweeted Friday that he is nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to be director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe was first nominated last...
NPR

Trump paps John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence


Indian Express


jdish19581

[email protected] RT @debbieratto79: @RepRatcliffe congratulations @realDonaldTrump made a great choice! Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence… 5 seconds ago

Layla0406

Layla Starks RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: 🔥Trump nominates Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as intelligence chief 21 seconds ago

carsenzachary

carsen RT @kylegriffin1: Reminder as Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be DNI: Ratcliffe was dropped from consideration to be DNI last year in the… 28 seconds ago

KarlEspo

Karl S . Espo ⭐⭐⭐ RT @KAG1776MAGA: Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post https://t.co/NZNDvZIhgi 30 seconds ago

DavidWaddell5

David Waddell THE DEEP STATE IS CRYING TONIGHT 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 President Trump ‘Renominates’ John Ratcliffe for Director of National Inte… https://t.co/zbuPAkc8Mj 49 seconds ago

Atty44

Cowardly Republican White Men Trump again nominates LYING John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post #SmartNews https://t.co/mO2iK8RRxK 1 minute ago

yojudenz

Jude ✝️🦅🗽🇺🇸I STAND WITH TRUMP🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post https://t.co/4T9fCLH4Qo 3 minutes ago

KGtalktome

KitKat RT @mitchellvii: GREAT CHOICE - RATCLIFFE IS BRILLIANT - Trump Renominates John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

