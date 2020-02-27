A second case of coronavirus found through spread in California

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
California has a second case of community transmission of the coronavirus, a 65-year-old resident of Santa Clara County who has no known history of travel to countries hit hard by the outbreak, people familiar with the case said Friday. There is no known connection between the new patient and anyone else diagnosed with the disease, […]
 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an infection of the new coronavirus in California in someone who had not traveled outside the United States or been exposed to a person known to have the virus, a first for the country. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California: county health officials

A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.The county's top health official said she...
Reuters

Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California - county health officials

A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.The county's top health official said she...
Reuters India


