Polanski wins best director at Cesar awards, several actresses leave in protest

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won France's Cesar Award for best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy" on Friday, prompting several actresses to walk out of the ceremony in protest.
