Man charged with killing 13-year-old Lachute, Que., girl was a family friend

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
François Sénécal, 51, kept his head down, never uttering a word, barely making eye contact with the judge in the Saint-Jérôme, Que., courtroom Friday as he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Océane Boyer.
