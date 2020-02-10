Best director win for Polanski prompts walkouts at César Awards in France
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won France's César Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting several actors to walk out of the ceremony in protest.
Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April The deal comes from a 2017 agreement Hulu has with indie studio Neon, who owns the North American rights to 'Parasite.' The film will be available on Hulu starting April 8. Earlier this year, 'Parasite' became the first foreign flick to take home...
Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published