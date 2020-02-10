Global  

Best director win for Polanski prompts walkouts at César Awards in France

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won France's César Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting several actors to walk out of the ceremony in protest.
Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April

Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April 01:04

 Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April The deal comes from a 2017 agreement Hulu has with indie studio Neon, who owns the North American rights to 'Parasite.' The film will be available on Hulu starting April 8. Earlier this year, 'Parasite' became the first foreign flick to take home...

Recent related news from verified sources

Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest

Roman Polanski cast a shadow over France's Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy," with several women in the...
Reuters India

Polanski wins best director at Cesar awards, several actresses leave in protest

Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won France's Cesar Award for best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy" on Friday, prompting several...
Reuters


