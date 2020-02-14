Global  

Polanski wins Cesar Award for best director, prompting walkout protest

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Roman Polanski scooped France's Cesar Award for best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy" on Friday, prompting a walkout by several women in the audience in protest at honoring a man facing rape accusations.
