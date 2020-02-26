Joe Biden Needs a Win in South Carolina. Will He Get It?
Saturday, 29 February 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Politics still move at a different pace there, and it’s a place where loyalty can outweigh ideology.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress. He is considered the "godfather of... Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn 01:07
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:44 Published 21 minutes ago
Biden Says He Was Never Arrested In South Africa
During his campaign for the Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden said he was arrested during a 70's congressional delegation trip to South Africa.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33 Published 5 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this