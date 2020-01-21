Les Misérables are smiling: French rugby is back in harmony

PARIS (AP) — England was coming and promising to unleash brutality. French fans braced for impact on the Six Nations’ opening weekend. And a funny thing happened in Paris. England was brutalized. A France side full of Six Nations novices and averaging 10 caps per man pulled off a stunning upset of the tactically inept […]

