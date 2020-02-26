Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mick Mulvaney > Mick Mulvaney says media covering coronavirus because they think it will 'bring down' Trump

Mick Mulvaney says media covering coronavirus because they think it will 'bring down' Trump

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mick Mulvaney claimed the media is covering the coronavirus because "they think this is going to be what brings down the president."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation 01:09

 Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His comments follow statements from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the secretary of health and human...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published

Donald Trump Jr.’s Coronavirus Conspiracy [Video]Donald Trump Jr.’s Coronavirus Conspiracy

Donald Trump Jr. and White House officials continue to push the theory that Democrats are using the coronavirus to bring down the president.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ Trump

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ TrumpDespite the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, acting White House chief of staff Mick...
The Wrap

Mulvaney alleges U.S. media is focusing on coronavirus to hurt Trump, advises turning off TV

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday played down the deadly coronavirus that has caused U.S. stock markets to plummet, telling top...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claycun

Clay Von Bulow RT @PaulSam27131285: Mick Mulvaney Claims The Media Is Covering Coronavirus Only To 'Bring Down' Trump. But then again @MickMulvaneyOMB di… 2 days ago

tottsab

Alex Benjamin Mick Mulvaney: Media Is Exaggerating Coronavirus Coverage to ‘Bring Down the President’ https://t.co/D52YcdvZl0 via @thedailybeast 4 days ago

PaulSam27131285

Paul Samuel Mick Mulvaney Claims The Media Is Covering Coronavirus Only To 'Bring Down' Trump. But then again @MickMulvaneyOMB… https://t.co/LP0H4O6rVd 5 days ago

ThomasEBrown3

Thomas E. Brown @realDonaldTrump @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector The media must take an active interest in covering the Coronavir… https://t.co/9n7bFMPclr 5 days ago

pashbrooke

pamela oberfeld RT @CalebHowe: Being sick I must be missing something, because why is this CSPAN clip titled "Mick Mulvaney Calls Coronavirus Media 'Hoax o… 5 days ago

joelvanbrunt

Joel Van Brunt @Alyssa_Milano Mulvany was talking about the media politicization of the virus. With this kind of democratic spin,… https://t.co/AtJkGrTx1Z 6 days ago

RickyAppleseed

RickyAppleseed ☮🍎 RT @RickyAppleseed: Loyal member of the do nothing radical right republicans, Mick Mulvaney, says that the media is exaggerating #coronavir… 6 days ago

NoRoom4

noroomfornegativity Yes! #Italy and #China are #lying about cases and deaths and #Melania @flotus past #hooking to embarrass… https://t.co/h9GBGrXlU7 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.