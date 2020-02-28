Syria war: Refugees eye Europe as Turkey hits breaking point

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by allowing the tide of migrants and refugees to cross its border into Europe once more. Matthew...
Turkey, faced with a possible new wave of Syrian migrants and dozens more dead Turkish soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching... Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •WorldNews •Reuters India