Syria war: Refugees eye Europe as Turkey hits breaking point

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Turkey says it is no longer preventing Syrians from leaving for Europe - and the refugees want to move.
News video: Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses 01:51

 The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by allowing the tide of migrants and refugees to cross its border into Europe once more. Matthew...

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees [Video]Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Turkey frustrated by refugee crisis [Video]Turkey frustrated by refugee crisis

Turkey is struggling with the burden of refugees from Syria, a top official says.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:29Published


Turkey, with more dead troops, says it won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey, faced with a possible new wave of Syrian migrants and dozens more dead Turkish soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsReuters India

France calls on Syria, Russia to end offensive, offers Turkey help on refugees

France on Friday called on Russia and the Syrian government to end their offensive in northwestern Syria and said Europe was ready to reinforce its assistance to...
Reuters

Satish86899118

Satish RT @NatashaFatah: As conflict in Syria escalates, Turkey opens its borders for refugees to enter Europe Refugees and migrants reportedly i… 41 seconds ago

SkladRdf

RDF-Sklad Syria war: Refugees eye Europe as Turkey hits breaking point https://t.co/VEsjbc9EdW 45 seconds ago

tweet4mee1

Tweet4Mee Syria war: Refugees eye Europe as Turkey hits #BREAKING point https://t.co/xv1WhtZVf3 #Tweet4Mee 2 minutes ago

dach_ng

Dach NG Research Center Syria war: Refugees eye Europe as Turkey hits breaking point https://t.co/O50pPFVCcz 2 minutes ago

Zoom81

❌Zoom🎰 RT @DailyCaller: Report: Turkey Says It Will Allow Syrian Refugees To Enter Europe https://t.co/hXIy3zgUVo 3 minutes ago

UnionJack1707

Union Jack #StandUp4BREXIT #FreeSpeech & #Liberty RT @UnionJack1707: Turkey flings open borders for repeat of 2015/16 Migrant crisis in "punishment for Europe" over lack of support in war a… 4 minutes ago

DrAMANJORWAL444

Dr.Aman Jorwal RT @NatashaFatah: Refugees head for Europe as Turkey opens borders over Syria crisis Move appears designed to put pressure on Europe to su… 5 minutes ago

ConvicHoward

howard massicotte RT @Robkearney1981: BREAKING NEWS: #Erdogan has decided to immediately open #Turkey's borders with #Syria and grant Syrian refugees free p… 5 minutes ago

