Climate activist Greta Thunberg hits out at the 'beautiful words' of politicans

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Politicians are offering only "beautiful words" in the face of climate change, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has told her supporters in the UK.
News video: Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol

Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol 01:43

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has rallied schoolchildren to not be silent over climate change, warning politicians that "change is coming whether you like it or not". The Swedish teenager addressed thousands of schoolchildren as she attended the 'Youth Strike 4 Climate' march in Bristol. Report by...

