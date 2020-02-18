The U.N. chief made the appeal after airstrikes in the last opposition stronghold in Idlib killed at least 33 Turkish troops on Thursday. The attack heightened tensions between pro-opposition Turkey and Russia, and raised the possibility of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources UN calls for Syrian government to open humanitarian corridors The United Nations human rights chief is calling on the Syrian government and its allies to open humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave areas of fighting. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:33Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Data Relay UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose https://t.co/STO61QMsYe 1 minute ago UKTOPNEWS.com UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose https://t.co/pnHy7qEyhZ 6 minutes ago Newsline UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose https://t.co/RjlOE552Eu https://t.co/TmFMtmkqeN 7 minutes ago Andy Vermaut UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose https://t.co/zL6Mst1QH8 1 hour ago Red Deer Advocate UN chief urges Syria cease-fire but Russia and China oppose https://t.co/LT5QIzEOWN 2 hours ago Ali Tüfekçi RT @DailySabah: Guterres expresses concern, urges cease-fire in northwestern Syria after 33 Turkish soldiers killed in brutal attack by Ass… 21 hours ago DAILY SABAH Guterres expresses concern, urges cease-fire in northwestern Syria after 33 Turkish soldiers killed in brutal attac… https://t.co/0CykcJGTjo 22 hours ago Frank S Wise The UN secretary-general on Tuesday called for an immediate cease-fire in Syria, urging Turkey, Russia and Iran to… https://t.co/qQgot7rr2A 6 days ago