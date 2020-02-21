Global  

Oregon health officials confirm the state’s first case of coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested positive for coronavirus. The case needs to be confirmed by federal health officials. The patient is isolated at Kaiser Permanent Westside Medical Center. It is a case of community-spread […]
News video: Pennsylvania Health Officials Say State Will Be Ready For Spread Of Coronavirus

Pennsylvania Health Officials Say State Will Be Ready For Spread Of Coronavirus 01:35

 Stephanie Stahl reports.

City leaders hold news conference on coronavirus [Video]City leaders hold news conference on coronavirus

Four people who traveled from China are currently under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee. Milwaukee's Health Commissioner says it's being done as a precaution.

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient - health minister

Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.
Reuters

Coronavirus: US flew infected Americans home against CDC instructions, report says

Despite the objections of US health officials, the US State Department ultimately decided to evacuate Americans infected with coronavirus on a plane with healthy...
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

